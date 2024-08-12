Ctg port urges importers to expedite delivery of goods on weekends to alleviate congestion

The Chattogram Port Authority has called on importers to speed up the delivery of consumer goods, garment industry raw materials, hazardous goods, and frozen foods imported through Chattogram Port.

To help alleviate the current container congestion at the port, the authority requested importers to take deliveries on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in addition to regular working days.

In a letter dated 12 August, the terminal manager of the port authority addressed the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the C&F Agents Association, emphasising the need for prompt action.

The letter highlights that container and cargo discharge operations at the port are ongoing 24/7. As of 12 August, the port is holding 37,868 TEUs of FCL containers and 1,226 TEUs of LCL goods in various CFS sheds across its yards.

Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told TBS, "To help reduce the container congestion at Chattogram port, we urge the business community to expedite the delivery of their goods. We will relay the port authority's request to traders. We hope that the situation will return to normal soon."