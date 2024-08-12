Ctg port urges importers to expedite delivery of goods on weekends to alleviate congestion

Economy

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

Ctg port urges importers to expedite delivery of goods on weekends to alleviate congestion

To help alleviate the current container congestion at the port, the authority requested importers to take deliveries on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in addition to regular working days.

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:12 pm
Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: TBS
Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Port Authority has called on importers to speed up the delivery of consumer goods, garment industry raw materials, hazardous goods, and frozen foods imported through Chattogram Port. 

To help alleviate the current container congestion at the port, the authority requested importers to take deliveries on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in addition to regular working days.

In a letter dated 12 August, the terminal manager of the port authority addressed the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the C&F Agents Association, emphasising the need for prompt action.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The letter highlights that container and cargo discharge operations at the port are ongoing 24/7. As of 12 August, the port is holding 37,868 TEUs of FCL containers and 1,226 TEUs of LCL goods in various CFS sheds across its yards.

Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told TBS, "To help reduce the container congestion at Chattogram port, we urge the business community to expedite the delivery of their goods. We will relay the port authority's request to traders. We hope that the situation will return to normal soon."

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram / ctg port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

11h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

19m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

2h | Videos
How our capital market should be

How our capital market should be

1h | Videos
Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

2h | Videos