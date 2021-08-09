Chattogram Port asks importers to take faster delivery of containers 

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has asked businesses to take quicker delivery of their import-laden containers from port yards and other private off-docks

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
To this end, the CPA also requested the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to take steps so that businesses take container deliveries on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and government holidays too, like normal office days because they (CPA) were now providing 24/7 service to discharge containers. 

In a letter to the CCCI president, the CPA said they were now trying to streamline export-import operations at the port and were focusing on avoiding container tailbacks at the port and vicinity.  

To keep the port operating smoothly, the CPA requested the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce to quickly take delivery of all import-laden containers, especially containers with daily essential goods, industrial raw materials, and frozen foods. 

Commenting on the issue, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "There is no alternative to taking container delivery promptly. We will request all  businesses to take speedy  delivery of containers to avoid any possible backlog at the port."

According to the Chattogram Port Authority, the CPA yards can store a total of 49,018 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers, and 39,520 TEUs were stored there until Saturday. 

On the other hand, 19 private off-docks can collectively store 76,255 TEU and they also had stockpiles of 61,389 TEU of export-import goods and empty boxes until Sunday. 

Of them, only 14,667 TEU were import-laden containers.

