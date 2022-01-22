Chattogram customs to auction 64 lots of products Sunday

The Chattogram Customs House will put 64 lots of products for auction on Sunday.

The products auctioned include textile chemical, paper tug, body spray, fabric, water filter, self-adhesive tape, ceramic wall, Toyota microbus, Nissan microbus, Nissan Atlas pick-up van, sunglass plastic frame, tiles, bags, garlic, and 15,500kg avocado and dragon fruits.

The country's largest customs station invited tenders on 16 January. The tenders will be opened at 2.30 pm today at the auction branch office of the customs house.

Ali Reza Hayder, deputy commissioner of the auction branch, told The Business Standard, "The auction is being held on as part of the regular monthly auction. We hope a large number of bidders will participate in the first auction of the year."

At different times, importers do not take delivery of various products. Besides, many products are seized if importers try to evade tax. The customs house authorities auction those products.

