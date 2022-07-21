Chattogram customs to auction 124 lots of products 26 July

Economy

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:21 pm

Related News

Chattogram customs to auction 124 lots of products 26 July

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:21 pm
Chattogram customs to auction 124 lots of products 26 July

Chattogram Custom House will put 124 lots of imported goods including chemical, phenol, phosphoric acid, nitric acid on auction on 26 July. 

Other products to be auctioned include dram truck, shredded steel scrap, amusement park items, used excavator, unpacked used excavator, duplex board with white back, fabrics, wood fabrics, cosmetic items, sludge oil, soyabean oil, palm oil, diesel, bonnet, sulfuric acid, furniture, plastic hanger, mobile accessories, tyre, dye acid, hydrochloric acid, washing chemical and battery lead. 

Tenders were invited for the auctioned goods on Wednesday (20 July), customs officials said.

When contacted, Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner (Auction Branch) Ali Reza Hayder said that interested buyers will be able to collect catalogues and tender documents from KM Corporation's Majhir ghat office, the auction office of Chattogram Customs House, and its Dhaka Motijheel office, till 24 July.

"There will be tender boxes in the offices of the Revenue Officer (Administration) of the Chattogram Custom House, office of the deputy commissioner in Chattogram district and Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka South) for those who want to participate in the auction. Tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box from 9am to 2pm on 24-25 July," he added.

Tender box will open 2:30pm on 26 July in Chattogram Custom House auction hall, said Md Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, a private organisation that arranges the auctions on behalf of customs.

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by importers for any number of reasons. Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of goods other than what is in the declaration of import, customs evasion, and so on. 

As per the rules, a notice is issued to release and for importers to take possession of these imports within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.

Top News

Chattogram Custom House / Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

4h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

6h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

6h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership