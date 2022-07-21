Chattogram customs to auction 124 lots of products 26 July

Chattogram Custom House will put 124 lots of imported goods including chemical, phenol, phosphoric acid, nitric acid on auction on 26 July.

Other products to be auctioned include dram truck, shredded steel scrap, amusement park items, used excavator, unpacked used excavator, duplex board with white back, fabrics, wood fabrics, cosmetic items, sludge oil, soyabean oil, palm oil, diesel, bonnet, sulfuric acid, furniture, plastic hanger, mobile accessories, tyre, dye acid, hydrochloric acid, washing chemical and battery lead.

Tenders were invited for the auctioned goods on Wednesday (20 July), customs officials said.

When contacted, Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner (Auction Branch) Ali Reza Hayder said that interested buyers will be able to collect catalogues and tender documents from KM Corporation's Majhir ghat office, the auction office of Chattogram Customs House, and its Dhaka Motijheel office, till 24 July.

"There will be tender boxes in the offices of the Revenue Officer (Administration) of the Chattogram Custom House, office of the deputy commissioner in Chattogram district and Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka South) for those who want to participate in the auction. Tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box from 9am to 2pm on 24-25 July," he added.

Tender box will open 2:30pm on 26 July in Chattogram Custom House auction hall, said Md Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, a private organisation that arranges the auctions on behalf of customs.

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by importers for any number of reasons. Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of goods other than what is in the declaration of import, customs evasion, and so on.

As per the rules, a notice is issued to release and for importers to take possession of these imports within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.