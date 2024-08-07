Chattogram Custom House resumes operations

Economy

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:49 pm

Related News

Chattogram Custom House resumes operations

All activities, including submitting bills of entry and export, restarted this morning (7 August).

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:49 pm
Chattogram Custom House resumes operations

Customs operations at Chattogram Custom House, the largest customs station in Bangladesh, have resumed. 

All activities, including submitting bills of entry and export, restarted this morning (7 August).

Operations were briefly halted on Tuesday (6 August) at 2pm due to a threat of an attack. Following urgent instructions, all officials, employees, Clearing and Forward (C&F) agents, and service recipients evacuated the building.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tariq Hasan, joint commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, confirmed that operations fully resumed today. The halt on Tuesday was due to a warning from law enforcement about a possible attack.

Chattogram Custom House collects around Tk180 crore in revenue daily. C&F agents process about 2,000 bills of entry and 5,000 bills of export each day.

Md Jaynul Abedin (Rana), secretary of publicity and office affairs at the Chattogram Custom C&F Agent Association, confirmed that customs operations are back to normal. 

All stakeholders, including C&F agents and their staff, are actively submitting import and export documents, and customs officials are processing these submissions.

Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, manager of Sonali Bank's Chattogram Custom House branch, said that all customs transactions, including duty collection on imported goods, resumed this morning. The bank had suspended operations on Tuesday afternoon based on verbal instructions from army officers.

 

Top News

Chattogram Custom House / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

5h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

28m | Videos
No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

1h | Videos
Mainul Islam made new IGP

Mainul Islam made new IGP

3h | Videos
Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

3h | Videos