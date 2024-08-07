Chattogram Custom House resumes operations

Customs operations at Chattogram Custom House, the largest customs station in Bangladesh, have resumed.

All activities, including submitting bills of entry and export, restarted this morning (7 August).

Operations were briefly halted on Tuesday (6 August) at 2pm due to a threat of an attack. Following urgent instructions, all officials, employees, Clearing and Forward (C&F) agents, and service recipients evacuated the building.

Tariq Hasan, joint commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, confirmed that operations fully resumed today. The halt on Tuesday was due to a warning from law enforcement about a possible attack.

Chattogram Custom House collects around Tk180 crore in revenue daily. C&F agents process about 2,000 bills of entry and 5,000 bills of export each day.

Md Jaynul Abedin (Rana), secretary of publicity and office affairs at the Chattogram Custom C&F Agent Association, confirmed that customs operations are back to normal.

All stakeholders, including C&F agents and their staff, are actively submitting import and export documents, and customs officials are processing these submissions.

Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, manager of Sonali Bank's Chattogram Custom House branch, said that all customs transactions, including duty collection on imported goods, resumed this morning. The bank had suspended operations on Tuesday afternoon based on verbal instructions from army officers.