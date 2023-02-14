Chattogram chamber to organise month-long trade fair

Economy

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 06:47 pm

The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to organise a month-long international trade fair in Chattogram from Thursday at the city's railway polo ground.

Like every year, India, Thailand and Iran will display their products in different stalls this time too along with the local participants, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and adviser to the fair committee Mahbubul Alam said at a press conference organised at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Centre in Agrabad on Tuesday.

The fair will be organised on 16 February at the Railway Polo Ground covering an area of about four lakh sqft.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the fair at 3pm on that day.

More than 300 companies will participate in 400 stalls with 20 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 94 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, 11 food stalls, and three separate zones in the fair.

"We always try to display foreign products in fairs despite difficulty. However, every year we try to keep domestic products as well as foreign products," said Mahbub.

He said that small and medium entrepreneurs from different regions of the country will display their products in the fair.

At the same time, various well-established business conglomerates will set up pavilions to promote their products.

It was informed in the press conference that a Bangabandhu Pavilion will be set up at the fair where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's autobiography, various books and publications related to the liberation war will be displayed. The fair will remain open from 10am to 10pm every day with an entry fee of Tk20. However, students of play groups to class 7 will be allowed to enter the fair for free.

