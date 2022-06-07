C&F agents enforce day-long strike at Ctg Customs House

The Chattogram Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association has enforced a day-long strike at the Chittagong Customs House from 9am on Tuesday (6 June).

The strike is being carried out simultaneously at all customs stations across the country to press demands of repealing the Customs Agent Licensing Rules-2020 and the HSC (Harmonized System Code) in paying taxes for shipments and CPC (Customs Procedure Code) regulations.

Due to the strike, activities regarding customs duties have been stopped at Chittagong Customs House. All banking activities related to bill of entry, bill of export, and payment of duty have been halted.

Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, general secretary of Chattogram Custom C&F Agents Association, told TBS, "We have taken position at the main gate of the Custom House. All activities of C&F agents related to customs duty on import and export goods will remain halted today."

"We are observing this programme in Chattogram as well as all the customs stations across the country", he added.

Earlier, on 18 May, the C&F agents went on strike from 9am to 4pm demanding renewal of their licenses.

Chattogram Customs has about 3,000 C&F agents. Every day about 7,000 bills of entry and bills of export are submitted to Chittagong Customs House. Of these, 2,000 bills are for entry of goods and 5,000 are bills of export.

Besides, the custom house collects revenue of around Tk150 crore daily.