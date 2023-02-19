Central complaint platform launched to prevent e-commerce fraud

Economy

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:18 pm

Central complaint platform launched to prevent e-commerce fraud

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:18 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged all to be more aware and vigilant to prevent e-commerce fraud.

He made the call while inaugurating the Central Complaint Management System (CCMS), aimed to protect consumers' rights, in Dhaka on Sunday as the chief guest.

"Digital Bangladesh is now rapidly moving towards Smart Bangladesh. People are enjoying the benefits of e-commerce and the sector has expanded a lot. 

"With that has increased digital fraud. We all have to work together to prevent this," he said while inaugurating the Central Complaint Management System (CCMS) in Dhaka on Sunday as the chief guest.

"We have introduced this platform to prevent fraud and I am hopeful that it will act as a bridge between consumers, regulatory bodies and e-commerce stakeholders and will benefit all," the minister furthered.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event as a special guest. 

Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary Hafizur Rahman, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman, and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-Cab) President Shami Kaiser also spoke at the programme.

The CCMS is a central platform where a consumer can easily raise any legitimate complaint related to e-commerce and seek redressal. 

The platform is to be managed via automatic coordination with consumer protection authorities, e-commerce stakeholders, document systems and various industry regulatory bodies. 

CCMS is expected to play a vital role in ensuring customer service and protecting consumer rights amid today's fast-growing e-commerce industry.

