Central bank outlines 3 challenges for second half of FY23

Economy

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

Central bank outlines 3 challenges for second half of FY23

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 04:47 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has outlined three specific external challenges that must be addressed and overcome to ensure the country's economic growth in the second half of the current fiscal year.

The central bank unveiled its new monetary policy for the second half of FY2022-23 at a press conference held in its headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday (15 January). 

According to BB, the near-term economic outlook for the country seems "quite stable" but depends on three external issues.

The three external factors are – (i) the length and intensity of the Russia-Ukraine war, (ii) the spree of interest hikes by the Fed, and (iii) the re-emergence of Covid-19 and its severity in China.

Improvements in these challenges will expedite Bangladesh's future economic gains, said the central bank, adding that in case of any adverse consequences of the above-mentioned external issues, the country's economy has enough resilience to remain insulated in its current condition.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Monetary Policy / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC