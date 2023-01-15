Central bank outlines 3 challenges for second half of FY23

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has outlined three specific external challenges that must be addressed and overcome to ensure the country's economic growth in the second half of the current fiscal year.

The central bank unveiled its new monetary policy for the second half of FY2022-23 at a press conference held in its headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday (15 January).

According to BB, the near-term economic outlook for the country seems "quite stable" but depends on three external issues.

The three external factors are – (i) the length and intensity of the Russia-Ukraine war, (ii) the spree of interest hikes by the Fed, and (iii) the re-emergence of Covid-19 and its severity in China.

Improvements in these challenges will expedite Bangladesh's future economic gains, said the central bank, adding that in case of any adverse consequences of the above-mentioned external issues, the country's economy has enough resilience to remain insulated in its current condition.