Central bank foresees inflationary pressure

Economy

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Central bank foresees inflationary pressure

The central banks says the economy started rebounding from the Covid-19 fallout and the recovery may gain momentum in near future

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 10:32 pm
Representational photo of inflation.
Representational photo of inflation.

Bangladesh may face some inflationary pressure in the coming months thanks to Covid-led global supply chain disruption and the continuation of global price hikes, said the central bank.

In observations of a quarterly report on economic and financial developments, the Bangladesh Bank said the country's economy started rebounding from the Covid-19 fallout with timely implementation of stimulus packages and continued fiscal and extraordinary monetary policy support.

The speed of a broad-based economic recovery is likely to get momentum in the near future in the backdrop of declining Covid infections, extended vaccination programme, growth supportive fiscal and monetary policies and optimistic outlook of exports, it noted.

However, the report in a note of caution stated that slower than expected growth on the global front, rising inflation, shortage of inputs and labour, and rising shipping costs appear to be the downside risks to that recovery.

The report said real GDP grew by 5.47% in the 2020-21 fiscal year compared to 3.51% growth in 2019-20FY.

"The recovery of the growth momentum was largely evident in the industry sector (6.12%) and service sector (5.61%), while the agriculture sector maintained a robust growth of 3.45% in the 2020-21FY," said the central bank.

Hefty remittance inflow and low cost finance propelled the consumption expenditure which helped revitalise the growth momentum, outweighing the supply side disruptions following the nationwide virus lockdown and restrictions in the last quarter of 2020-21FY to limit the spread of delta variant of Covid-19.

With the support of prevailing low interest rates and ample liquidity in the banking system, the capital market was vibrant in the 2020-21 FY and witnessed a strong bullish trend in the fourth quarter, said the report.

Supported by prudential banking resilience policies, the central bank in the report stated that the banking sector performed well last year even amid the Covid-19 pandemic compared to the previous year.

"In the 2020-21 fiscal year, asset quality, capital adequacy, and profitability were much better than expected," said the central bank.

However, AB Mirza Azizul Islam, an economist and also the financial adviser to the former caretaker government, it is not convincing that banking sector performance in the last year was good.

"The private sector credit growth is still unsatisfactory," he argued, recommending speeding up actual sector-wise bank investments.

On the central bank's inflation projection, he said there might be some inflationary pressure riding on the rise in aggregate demand.

"Now we should take action to control food inflation through government subsidiary food programmes such as VGF [vulnerable group feeding] and slashing import duty on consumer items."

However, AB Mirza Azizul Islam believes the situation would not deteriorate so badly that the inflation would cross the 6%-mark.  

The Bangladesh Bank set the inflation ceiling at 6% in the monetary policy as the government in the national budget projected the inflation to be 5.3% this year.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / inflation

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

6h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

8h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly