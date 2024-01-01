Cenbank signals monetary tightening; policy to be unveiled on 15 Jan

The central bank is once again going to announce a contractionary monetary policy for the second half of the ongoing fiscal year to tighten money supply in order to rein in runaway inflation.

According to central bank officials, there might be a further decrease in the market's money flow and an anticipated rise in loan interest rates, given the implementation of a more contractionary monetary policy planned for this year,

Confirming the date, Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson and Executive Director Majbaul Haque on Sunday (31 December) said that inflation is expected to come down to 6-8 percent in June 2024 with the help of the measures taken to contain it.

He said, "Throughout 2023, Bangladesh Bank grappled with numerous challenges. Yet, there were notable achievements. We successfully reinstated a positive flow to the current account and transitioned bank loan interest rates to market-based mechanisms. It can be said that the whole of 2023 unfolded amid an array of challenges."

"Various measures have been taken to control inflation, while the foreign exchange reserves returned to a positive trend," he added, anticipating a strengthened economy in the forthcoming days under the new government.

As of 28 December, the central bank held gross reserves totaling $21.7 billion as per BPM-6. Besides, November witnessed a marginal decrease in inflation, dropping to 9.49% from the previous month.

The cenbank correspondent further noted that efforts to ensure improved corporate governance will continue in the new year.

He said, "We have started working on corporate governance and will continue in the new year as well. Since Bangladesh Bank's primary policy is to provide security to depositors, we are dedicated to ensuring that their interests are thoroughly protected."

The central bank has reportedly reached out to economists for guidance in shaping the monetary policy for the second half of the current financial year 2023-24. Opinions and recommendations were also sought from interested individuals and organisations.

In October, Bangladesh Bank revamped the monetary policy formulation committee, expanding its composition beyond central bank officials by adding three external members to the previously exclusively internal committee.