CCCI president Mahbubul Alam’s name proposed for next FBCCI president

Md Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has been nominated as the next president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Speaking at a programme today, former FBCCI president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin announced Mahbubul Alam's name for the next president of the apex trade body.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and other former presidents of the organization including prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, AK Azad and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed expressed their support for Mahbubul Alam.

Regarding FBCCI, Salman F Rahman highlighted that the previous practice of electing a leader through proxy voting no longer exists. "The selection process now focuses on choosing qualified individuals."

He also congratulated Mahbubul Alam, acknowledging that FBCCI is going to get a leader from Chittagong after a long time.

