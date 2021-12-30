Per capita food availability increases 48% in 50 years: State minister

Economy

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 09:33 pm

Related News

Per capita food availability increases 48% in 50 years: State minister

During the period, the contribution of agriculture to the country’s GDP has declined to 40% from 58%

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 09:33 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Per capita food availability in the country has nearly doubled since independence, owing to a massive rise in production despite loss of arable land, said Prof Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning.

"Although there was a post-independence deficit in food production, this is not the case at present. Food availability has increased 48% in the last 50 years," Shamsul said at a programme commemorating the country's achievements in agriculture since independence on Thursday.

The programme, "50 years of victory: Achievements in the agricultural sector" was organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association (BAEA), an apex body of agricultural economists of Bangladesh, at the BARC Auditorium in Khamarbari of the capital.

"[Per capita] Food availability has increased to 678gm at present from 456gm in 1972," said Shamsul speaking as chief guest at the event.

The state minister said production increases in various agro subsectors has added to the rise in food availability.

However, despite rising food availability, the percentage of arable land has decreased significantly in the last five decades.

Arable land has decreased 25% compared to 1972-73, said State Minister Shamsul, adding that arable land per capita has come down to 10 decimals from 28 decimals since independence.

However, agricultural production has in the meantime increased fourfold.

Also, over the last fifty years since independence, the contribution of agriculture to the country's GDP (gross domestic product) has come down to 40% from 58%, due to growth in the service sector.

"Dependence on agriculture was high back then, while the [contribution of] the service sector was nominal. Now that the service sector has grown, the contribution of agriculture has begun to decline," said Shamsul.

Over time, production of rice has increased by 2.07 lakh tons, wheat 2 lakh tonnes, maize 34 lakh tons, vegetables 1.55 crore tons, and potatoes 101 lakh tons.

However, the fisheries sector saw the greatest rise in employment during these 50 years— about 6-7% each year. Fish production has increased to 43.88 lakh tons from 7.54 lakh tonnes in the early '70s.

Milk production in the meantime has increased by 1.58 crore tons and meat production by 71 lakh tons.

Bangladesh / Top News

food / per capita food / State Minister for Planning Ministry / Prof Shamsul Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

56m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

1h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

2h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming