Per capita food availability increases 48% in 50 years: State minister

Per capita food availability in the country has nearly doubled since independence, owing to a massive rise in production despite loss of arable land, said Prof Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning.

"Although there was a post-independence deficit in food production, this is not the case at present. Food availability has increased 48% in the last 50 years," Shamsul said at a programme commemorating the country's achievements in agriculture since independence on Thursday.

The programme, "50 years of victory: Achievements in the agricultural sector" was organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association (BAEA), an apex body of agricultural economists of Bangladesh, at the BARC Auditorium in Khamarbari of the capital.

"[Per capita] Food availability has increased to 678gm at present from 456gm in 1972," said Shamsul speaking as chief guest at the event.

The state minister said production increases in various agro subsectors has added to the rise in food availability.

However, despite rising food availability, the percentage of arable land has decreased significantly in the last five decades.

Arable land has decreased 25% compared to 1972-73, said State Minister Shamsul, adding that arable land per capita has come down to 10 decimals from 28 decimals since independence.

However, agricultural production has in the meantime increased fourfold.

Also, over the last fifty years since independence, the contribution of agriculture to the country's GDP (gross domestic product) has come down to 40% from 58%, due to growth in the service sector.

"Dependence on agriculture was high back then, while the [contribution of] the service sector was nominal. Now that the service sector has grown, the contribution of agriculture has begun to decline," said Shamsul.

Over time, production of rice has increased by 2.07 lakh tons, wheat 2 lakh tonnes, maize 34 lakh tons, vegetables 1.55 crore tons, and potatoes 101 lakh tons.

However, the fisheries sector saw the greatest rise in employment during these 50 years— about 6-7% each year. Fish production has increased to 43.88 lakh tons from 7.54 lakh tonnes in the early '70s.

Milk production in the meantime has increased by 1.58 crore tons and meat production by 71 lakh tons.