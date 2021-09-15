Per capita external debt stands at Tk24,890: Finance minister

Economy

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:49 pm

Related News

Per capita external debt stands at Tk24,890: Finance minister

The finance minister said the current external debt balance of the country is 49,458 million US dollars

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:49 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh's per capita external debt now stands at Tk24,890, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The minister made the disclosure while responding to a question from Didarul Alam, a ruling party MP from the Chittagong-4 constituency, at the 14th session of the 11th parliament today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The finance minister said the current external debt balance of the country is 49,458 million US dollars.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the total population of the country is 169.31 million, as per which, the per capita external debt is US $292.11. Therefore, the amount in Bangladeshi currency is Tk24,890.69 (at 85.21 taka per dollar).

In terms of population, the per capita debt in FY20 was $389.53, which is 6.8% higher than in FY19 when it was $364.60. According to the data was shared in the central bank's annual report titled "Foreign Direct Investment and External Debt", the total external debt stood at $65.27 billion in FY20, 8.1% up from the previous fiscal year.

AHM Mustafa Kamal further said, "The loan agreements with various development partner countries/institutions till 30 June of the running year amounted to US $95,908.34 million. Of this, US $59,458 million have been rebated."

"Currently, US $46,450.34 million is waiting to be discounted," the minister added.

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / AHM Mustafa Kamal / External debt / Per Capita External Debt / FY21

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers