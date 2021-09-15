Per capita external debt stands at Tk24,890: Finance minister

Bangladesh's per capita external debt now stands at Tk24,890, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The minister made the disclosure while responding to a question from Didarul Alam, a ruling party MP from the Chittagong-4 constituency, at the 14th session of the 11th parliament today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The finance minister said the current external debt balance of the country is 49,458 million US dollars.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the total population of the country is 169.31 million, as per which, the per capita external debt is US $292.11. Therefore, the amount in Bangladeshi currency is Tk24,890.69 (at 85.21 taka per dollar).

In terms of population, the per capita debt in FY20 was $389.53, which is 6.8% higher than in FY19 when it was $364.60. According to the data was shared in the central bank's annual report titled "Foreign Direct Investment and External Debt", the total external debt stood at $65.27 billion in FY20, 8.1% up from the previous fiscal year.

AHM Mustafa Kamal further said, "The loan agreements with various development partner countries/institutions till 30 June of the running year amounted to US $95,908.34 million. Of this, US $59,458 million have been rebated."

"Currently, US $46,450.34 million is waiting to be discounted," the minister added.