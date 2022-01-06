Capacity enhancement of Ctg port will reduce cost of business: FBCCI president

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin has said if the capacity of Chattogram port is increased, it will be possible to reduce the cost of doing business in the country by at least 5%.

The FBCCI chief, therefore, called for increasing the capacity of the port as soon as possible.

He made the call at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Ports and Shipping on Thursday afternoon.

He also mentioned that the measure will increase the interest of foreign entrepreneurs to invest in the country.

"If production starts in full swing in Bangabandhu Industrial City and other economic zones of the country, the pressure on Chittagong Port will increase several times," he added.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said, "At present the speed of cargo vehicles on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway is 40 kilometers per hour. If this speed is doubled, the competitiveness of the export sector will increase by 6%."

Mentioning that chemicals imported through Chattogram port have to be tested separately before unloading, he said Chittagong Customs does not have adequate laboratory and that's why it takes importers around 12 days to get the test done.

The FBCCI president said that immediate steps should be taken to solve these problems related to the port.

He urged the standing committee to find short, medium, and long-term solutions by identifying the problems regarding Chattogram port.

In the open discussion, the members of the standing committee hoped for the cooperation of the port and customs officials to speed up the import-export activities.