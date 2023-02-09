Canada to keep exporting potassium fertilisers to Bangladesh: Minister

Canada would continue to export potassium fertilisers to Bangladesh, despite global shortage of the crop nutrients, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said Thursday after a meeting with the Canadian high commissioner.

High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls led a team of Canadian businessmen to discuss expanding bilateral trade and trade benefits with the agriculture minister at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

Afterwards, the minister briefed reporters about the meeting.

The Ukraine war and related sanctions had sparked global uncertainties last year over the supply of potassium fertilisers and Bangladesh could not source the fertilisers even from Belarus. Then, Canada came forward providing five lakh tonnes of potassium fertilisers for Bangladesh and ensuring ample supplies during the rabi and ongoing boro seasons.

At the meeting, the Canada delegate requested the agriculture minister for fixing the same tariff rate for the country's canola oil exports to Bangladesh as is imposed on soybean and palm oils. At present, the rate is almost double for canola oil as for soybean and palm oils.

The delegate also asked for allowing Canadian lentils to enter Bangladeshi markets, and in return proposed importing Bangladeshi vegetables and providing assistance in agricultural processing.

At the press briefing, the agriculture minister added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is intent on shielding the country's agricultural production from all economic headwinds and avoid all the detrimental steps. She continues to provide huge subsidies for the sector, a rare feat in the world, the minister added.