Call for more professional firms in Ctg as economy grows

Business leaders in Chattogram, the country's commercial capital, have called on professional firms to start operating in the port city as its economic activity continues to grow.

They said more professional firms in the city will mean less dependency on foreign professionals, which will strengthen the local economy.

Business leaders made the remarks during a launching ceremony of Snehasish Mahmud & Co Chartered Accountants (SMAC) HRS limited at a Hotel in Chattogram on Thursday.

Md Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, a special economic zone and some mega projects are being implemented in Chattogram which has sped up economic activities in the area. As a result, professional firms will be needed simultaneously.

Rubana Huq, former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said there is no alternative to local skills development.

"Local skills development will reduce foreign nationals' recruitment and the outflow of foreign currency," she added.

According to a press statement, SMAC has been serving more than 350 local & multinational clients. Due to the wide acceptance of SMAC services over the last 9 years, the partners of the firm incorporated SMAC HRS Limited to provide human resource service & solutions to clients.