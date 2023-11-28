C&A, BGMEA discuss business expansion potential, sustainability initiatives

Shantanu Singh, unit leader and general manager of C&A Sourcing International Ltd, and Nitin Kumar, Sourcing Operations Dhaka Hub manager, paid a courtesy call to Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday (27 November).

The meeting delved into discussions surrounding potential business expansion and strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh in the global market, said a press release on Tuesday.

Miran Ali, vice president of BGMEA, and Shovon Islam, chair of the Standing Committee on Press, Publication, and Publicity, were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka.

They exchanged thoughts on various critical aspects of the garment industry in Bangladesh, with a particular focus on sustainability and the transition to a circular fashion system.

President Faruque Hassan emphasised the importance of responsible business practices, urging C&A to demonstrate empathy and support in the implementation of a new minimum wage for garment workers to enhance their well-being.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around capacity-building initiatives for suppliers in designing and manufacturing high-end fashion items, especially man-made apparels.

President Faruque Hassan called upon C&A to deepen collaboration with their suppliers, with a specific emphasis on improving sustainable manufacturing practices.

He urged C&A to increase their garment sourcing from Bangladesh, particularly for high-value items, in the forthcoming days.

C&A, a multinational chain of retail clothing stores, has long-term business with Bangladeshi suppliers.