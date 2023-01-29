C&F Agents Association announces two days strike

The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association has announced a two-day strike from 30 January to 31 January in demand of revoking various rules including HS code and CPC.

Due to this strike, no imported product will be cleared for release on those two days.

C&F Agents Association President Shamsur Rahman declared the strike at a press conference in the federations's office on Sunday to press home a nine-point demand.

Shamsur Rahman said, "We will ensure the strike is observed in custom houses and stations across the country."

The demands include removing Customs Agent Licensing Rules 2020's section 15(5)(Gha) which stipulates that if importers fail to pay the tax then the C&F agents are held accountable and their licenses are not renewed and under sub-section 23(1) and 23(4) of section 19(kha)(A) license which are passed on through inheritance are handed over in an inhuman way.