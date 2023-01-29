C&F Agents Association announces two days strike

Economy

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 01:04 pm

Related News

C&F Agents Association announces two days strike

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 01:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association has announced a two-day strike from 30 January to 31 January in demand of revoking various rules including HS code and CPC.

Due to this strike, no imported product will be cleared for release on those two days.

C&F Agents Association President Shamsur Rahman declared the strike at a press conference in the federations's office on Sunday to press home a nine-point demand.

Shamsur Rahman said, "We will ensure the strike is observed in custom houses and stations across the country."

The demands include removing Customs Agent Licensing Rules 2020's section 15(5)(Gha) which stipulates that if importers fail to pay the tax then the C&F agents are held accountable and their licenses are not renewed and under sub-section 23(1) and 23(4) of section 19(kha)(A) license which are passed on through inheritance are handed over in an inhuman way.

Top News

C&F agent association / strike / customs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

7h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

6h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

20h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

19h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

18h | TBS SPORTS
Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund