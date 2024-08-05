Businesses worried as fresh clashes cripple trade, goods transportation

Industrialists report a shortage of vehicles for carrying export, import goods

Drivers, vehicle owners reluctant to rent vehicles due to security concerns

Container depots saw a 40% decrease in receipt of export goods

Also, there's a decline in deliveries from country's key seaport

Amid fresh clashes on Sunday, the country's export and import trade has again entered a volatile state, with a notable drop in the delivery of import goods and the receipt of export goods.

The ongoing violence in various parts of the country, including Chattogram, has significantly disrupted the transportation of import and export goods to and from Chattogram port since Saturday.

Industrialists report a shortage of vehicles for sending export goods and receiving imported raw materials, as drivers and vehicle owners are reluctant to rent out their vehicles due to security concerns.

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depots, which handle 93% of the country's export goods, have seen around a 40% decrease in the receipt of export goods compared to normal days, alongside a decline in deliveries from the country's key seaport.

Businessmen expressed concerns that if this situation persists, imports and exports through Chattogram port may collapse again. Uninterrupted transportation of goods is essential to maintain the supply of daily commodities and industrial raw materials.

They added that a stable environment is required to ensure that export goods can be shipped normally and import goods can be delivered from the port.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruk told TBS, "Due to the ongoing situation, the volume of deliveries of imported cargos and receiving export cargo declined. However, inside the port handling vessels are normal."

He said 41,069 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers have been lying in the port yard since Saturday, occupying around 79% of its storage capacity. If the situation does not improve, further container congestion is expected.

In July, the country's businesses and trade ground to a halt amid violent clashes related to the student movement against discrimination, which led to a nationwide internet blackout and curfew.

After restoring the internet, business activities gradually normalised, but Sunday's countrywide non-cooperation movement has led to a renewed crisis, according to businessmen.

Export goods from different parts of the country are stored in 20 private Inland Container Depots (ICD) before entering the port. The containers are then taken to Chattogram port after loading (stuffing) and customs clearance. The ICDs are now fearing another wave of congestion.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), told TBS, "The receipt of export goods dropped around 40% due to the ongoing protest compared to the normal time."

He noted that since the earlier internet blackout halted export activities for several days, the pressure has not yet been alleviated. Thousands of export containers were left uncleared at that time. On Sunday, there were about 2,500 containers against the capacity of 8,000 in the depots, worsening the situation.

Meanwhile, the export-oriented garment industry is facing additional crises due to the ongoing instability. 80% of the goods exported through the port are ready-made garments.

BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury told TBS, "Alongside exports, I am worried about production and the safety of life and property. There are more than 600 garment factories in Chattogram including in EPZ where several lakhs workers work."

"How will they come to the factory and return home? This is a big problem. Garment factories were operational on Sunday amid fear. But it is uncertain what will happen next," he added.