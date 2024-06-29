Businesses call for supply chain stability to keep prices affordable for daily essentials

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:22 pm

The meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on &#039;Essential Food Items&#039; was held today (29 June). Photo: Collected
Business leaders have called for maintaining a stable supply chain to keep the prices of essential daily commodities affordable.

Speaking at the meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on 'Essential Food Items' today (29 June), they also demanded strict monitoring of the black market for daily essential products and simplification of import procedures.

Instead of relying solely on a few corporate companies to control the market of essential commodities, they advocated for equal opportunities for small and medium importers in importing these products. 

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam participated as the chief guest in the meeting virtually. 

He mentioned that the trade body has already engaged with the higher authorities of the government to combat the black market of daily commodities, including sugar and spices. 

Discussions on taxes and VAT have also taken place, with hopes for a positive outcome, he added.

Speaking at the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helali stated that an unstable market environment has arisen due to various factors in the country. 

To overcome this situation, he emphasised the need for a change in everyone's attitude. 

He also highlighted the importance of public-private joint ventures for effective market control.

During the open discussion, speakers proposed establishing a robust database to track real-time information on demand, production, stock, and supply of daily commodities. 

They urged the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to directly import daily commodities instead of relying solely on corporate companies for social security programmes.

Directors of FBCCI, standing committee co-chairman and members, business leaders were also present in the meeting.

