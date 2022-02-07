Business recovery confidence weakens: Sanem survey

The overall business confidence in the upcoming quarter (January-March 2022) may face a decline compared to the previous quarter reflecting the growing concern about the advent of Omicron, says a survey of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem) today.

About 17% of entrepreneurs are confident about a strong recovery in January-March of the current fiscal year, while it was 21% in the previous round in October-December. Similarly, their views on moderate recovery have fallen to 44% in this round from 52% in the previous quarter.

Earlier, a robust recovery was predicted in the sixth round of the nationwide survey, held on 10-27 October 2021 on 500 firms, which found that 21% of respondents said Bangladesh was on a path of strong recovery, while it was only 9% in the earlier round. The share of hopefuls for a moderate recovery also rose significantly.

However, the business recovery rate increased to 60.6% in December 2021 despite the fuel price hike and the threat of a new wave of Covid-19. This was registered as 56.8% and 57.4% in September and March 2021 respectively.

Sanem prepared the Business Confidence Index (BCI) using six indicators – profitability, investment, employment, wage, business cost, and sales, including exports – to forecast the level of business confidence in a quarter by comparing data of the previous quarter. The findings of the survey were shared on Monday.

The seventh phase of the survey on business confidence about the impact and expected implications of fuel price hikes and the Omicron wave showed a gap between firms' expectations and reality where they were unable to meet the expectations in the October-December 2021 quarter, however, they are attempting to revise their expectations based on the current reality.

Sanem compiled the report based on a study on 502 nationwide firm-level businesses under the manufacturing and service sectors in 38 districts across the country between 3 to 24 January.

The survey covered manufacturing sector ventures such as garments, textiles, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, light engineering and food processing industries. The survey also included wholesale and retail business, restaurants, transport, ICT and telecommunications, financial sector and real estate sector.

According to the survey, these companies have made comparative improvement in business activities in October-December 2021 quarter with faster recovery observed in RMG, Textile, Restaurant, Food Processing, and Pharmaceuticals sectors when compared year-on-year.

In relation to the impact of Omicron, about 71% of the firms have reported a decrease in export order/sales followed by 79% firms reporting additional health measures and associated costs increase and 82% of firms reporting an increase in input costs. It has also increased the risk of decrease in export as reported by 89% firms, the risk of additional health measures and associated cost increase as reported by 90% firms and the risk of increase in input cost, as reported by 91% firms.

Some 97% firms reported an increase in transportation cost and 79% firm reported an increase in energy cost due to the significant hike in fuel price. It has also increased the risk of increase in transportation cost as reported by 94% firms and the risk of increase in energy cost, as reported by 81% firms.

The survey also states that the Enabling Business-environment Index (EBI) in the last quarter has reported an overall improvement after a dip in the July-September 2021 quarter. The index was made based on 10 indicators: Electricity (connection & quality), Availability of skilled workers, Transport quality, Business or property registration, Access to finance, Overall tax system, Government support for the industry, Management of the Covid 19 crisis, Trade logistics (port and customs) and Corruption.

Meanwhile, EBI has fallen across leather, wholesale and real estate sectors.

The business confidence survey pinned down consecutive waves of Covid-19, increase in input price, supply chain disruption, and decline in sales of export orders as some of the major difficulties in the recovery phase.

As per the survey, some 65% of the surveyed firms said that further government support to improve business confidence is required, which includes providing low-interest working capital loans, introducing pre-shipment refinance facilities for exporters and social safety net programs for hapless workers.

Sanem recommends that the government te focus on improving the business environment and take an SEZ-based approach. The government should also strike a balance in the coordination between fiscal and monetary policy to ensure a stable inflation rate in the mid-term.

The think tank stressed the need for wider vaccination coverage and pragmatic but stringent policies to speed up the pace of recovery.

It also called for a proper assessment of the falling trend of remittances and the impact of the stimulus packages while stating the need for a strategic, dynamic and forward-looking fuel price policy.