Business leaders for joint investment among D-8 countries

Economy

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:40 pm

Related News

Business leaders for joint investment among D-8 countries

All the D-8 member countries were urged to implement preferential trade agreement (PTA) among themselves

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Business leaders for joint investment among D-8 countries

The business leaders, at an event in Dhaka, called for joint investments to enhance sustainable expansion of trade and connectivity among the D-8 member countries.

"To this end, all the D-8 member countries should implement the preferential trade agreement (PTA) among themselves," two influential ministers of the government also echoed them while addressing at the D-8 CCI Business Forum and Expo 2022 at the Sonargaon Hotel on Tuesday.

The D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industries (D-8 CCI) hosted the two-day event.

Gholam Hossein Shafei, president, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said,  "The only viable approach to activate D-8 Chambers of Commerce and the private sector represented by each would consist of enhancing the supply chain, making joint investment in member countries, joint production, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation with a view to enhancing production."

"Built on solid foundations, and representing more than a billion people with a total GDP of more than $41 trillion, the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation is well-positioned to play an undeniably critical role in multilateral economic cooperation," he added. 

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, "We should increase mutual strength, as well as to develop business and relations in the future, taking a lesson from the Ukraine-Russia war. We have a potential for expansion of trade worth $1.3 trillion more among the member countries in the next 10 years."

Mentioning that Bangladesh is establishing 100 economic zones and 28 hi-tech parks, the minister urged the D-8 member countries to invest in the economic zones and hi-tech parks. 

"If necessary, we will establish special economic zones for D-8 member nations," he added. 

The minister said, "Bangladesh is going to implement preferential trade agreement (PTA) D-8 member countries-- Türkiye and Malaysia. We hope that all the member countries will implement it."

Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman said currently there is a global food crisis. We have a potential for exchange of sustainable technology in agriculture among D-8 countries. Common interests and opportunities among the member countries should be identified. The government will help create the environment for business expansion in the private sector. However, the communication between the business leaders of the countries should be increased to boost trade among them.

"Business organisations of all member countries will identify their business potential. Then the governments will do what they should do," he explained. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "PTA should be implemented among D-8 countries. Potential SMEs, economic cooperation should be increased in the agricultural sector."

The PTA, signed on 13 May 2006 in Bali of Indonesia, is regarded as one of the most tangible outcomes of D-8 cooperation in trade.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president, D-8 CCI, said, "The current world economic  situation clearly demonstrates the crucial importance of regional and multilateral agreements as one of the most effective tools to face global challenges, recent examples of which include the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis, imposing heavy costs on other economies throughout the world . 

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) representative Kola Akosile Adams also spoke.

D-8 / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December