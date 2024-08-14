Business leaders call for institutional reforms in NBR, banking sector

Economy

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:50 pm

Related News

Business leaders call for institutional reforms in NBR, banking sector

Business leaders said over the last 16 years trade bodies have served political purposes, not businesses.

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:50 pm
During a discussion at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on 14 August, business leaders advocated for stringent action against those involved in banking misconduct. Photo: TBS
During a discussion at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on 14 August, business leaders advocated for stringent action against those involved in banking misconduct. Photo: TBS

Business leaders have called on the interim government to carry out substantial institutional reforms, especially within the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the banking sector. 

During a discussion at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today, they also advocated for stringent action against those involved in banking misconduct. 

The event, titled "The Current Business Situation and the Way Forward," was chaired by International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman and organized by former Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Abdul Awal Mintoo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Business leaders expressed their frustration and highlighted the challenges businesses face in opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for importing raw materials and goods. 

They also mentioned that some individuals are allegedly being exempted from paying crores in bank interest.

Business leaders said over the last 16 years trade bodies have served political purposes, not businesses. Almost all trade bodies are politicised and even they have no elected board through free and fair election, they further said, demanding elections in every trade organisation within a suitable time frame. 

In his speech, Mahbubur Rahman stressed the need to support the interim government to ensure the success of recent movements led by the students. 

He also emphasised on the importance of unity among the business community, especially in the face of alleged conspiracies aimed at undermining recent achievements.

He pointed out that while conspiracies are being carried out in the name of torturing minorities, students are stepping up to protect their temples. "Efforts are being made to disrupt the progress we have achieved, but we must remain vigilant," Mahbubur said. 

He also urged everyone to protect the hard-won gains of the 5 August movement, warning of potential counter-revolutionary efforts.

He further emphasised the necessity of reforming key institutions while adhering to the rule of law. "Why, after enduring injustices for over 15 years, the business community cannot be patient for another 16 months, allowing for a peaceful transition," he asked.

Mahbubur Rahman added that corruption and nepotism are deeply rooted in our society, noting that where there is power, there is corruption.

Former FBCCI president Abdul Awal Mintoo echoed these sentiments, calling for reforms in the country's constitutional and social institutions, including the judiciary and parliament. He criticised the influence of certain groups over trade bodies, which he argued hinders the independent functioning of business organisations.

BNP Vice Chairman Mintoo also highlighted the worsening economic conditions, citing negative GDP growth and high food inflation as major concerns. 

"As you [apex bodies' leaders] failed to do this [advocate for businesses], you should resign. We are in the worst position in terms of the economy." he said.

Abdul Wahab, former FBCCI director, called for justice against those responsible for weakening the judiciary, banks, and other institutions. "The looters have devastated our economy through money laundering," Wahab said, expressing hope that the interim government would implement reforms and restore democracy.

AK Azad, chairman of Ha-meem Group, expressed concern over the export sector's struggles, particularly following recent protests that led to factory vandalism. He said, "During the protest, many factories were vandalised. Many are yet to restart production. Our buyers are in fear. We told them our army was helping us to ship export-related goods but they cannot keep faith."

He noted that around 20% of ready-made garment orders have shifted to competitor countries due to the instability in Bangladesh.

Another former FBCCI director Abdul Haque called for the release of a white paper detailing the embezzlement within the banking sector. 

Meanwhile, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman questioned the efficiency of the FBCCI's 80-member board of directors, suggesting that such a large group hampers decision-making.

DCCI president Ashraf Ahmed said, "The priority should be to restore law and order, and create a good business atmosphere." 

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR / Banking sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

12h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

6h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

1h | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

3h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

3h | Videos