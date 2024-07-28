Business community supporting govt to overcome challenges: Salman F Rahman

The business community is providing support to the government for overcoming all challenges borne from the losses surrounding the quota movement, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (28 July).

"Businesses are supporting the government to pull the country through under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As per her instructions, we are also working to ensure facilities for the business community so that they can overcome their losses due to the recent mayhem in the name of quota movement," he said at a press briefing after a view exchange meeting with business leaders at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) conference room in the city.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.

In his speech, Salman said, "There has been a container gridlock in the Chattogram port. The business leaders mentioned it during today's meeting.

"They also requested an alternative to internet connectivity to keep the businesses running if such a situation arises again in future," he added.

As internet connections were restored, business activities were able to bounce back, he said.

Salman urged the business leaders to assess their losses and submit before the government so that the government can support them in rebounding the country's economy.

"The country's reputation is at stake due to rumours spread abroad. We have to repair our image now. The damages can be recovered as soon as we can bring back normalcy," he added.

Mahbubul Alam said businesses need long-term support from the government to recover from damages caused during the quota reform protest.

The business leaders will also meet the Bangladesh Bank governor and the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), he added.

Mahbubul Alam also urged the government to fully resume activities in Chattogram and other ports.