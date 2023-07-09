Burden of anonymous loans being forced on businessmen: Businesses

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon has alleged that the burden of anonymous loans, which were taken under fictitious names or businesses, is being imposed on businessmen.

"There is a lot of discussion about default loans in the country. But no one talks about anonymous loans. The amount of such loans is much larger than default loans. These loans have been taken in the name of drivers and employees. Now the borrowers cannot be found," he said while addressing a "Monetary policy and its implication" roundtable at CA Bhaban in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Sunday.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and Economic Reporters Forum-ERF organised the event.

Khokon said the country imported $8.2 billion worth of fuel last year. This year the cost could be $10 billion. The industrial sectors of this country will not develop with import-dependent energy.

"There is a lot of discussion about default loans but no one talks about anonymous loans. The amount of such loans is much larger than default loans" — Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, BTMA

A lot of pressure is being applied to the industrial sectors. Many businessmen in the power sector were struggling even a few days ago. After starting the electricity business, they became rich overnight, he said.

"Besides, there is no bond called an industrial bond. For this, the central bank has to take the initiative. Banks will be in trouble if they take a three-month deposit and give a six-year loan," the BTMA president added.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) President Md Moniruzzaman said, "Private sector entrepreneurs are most worried about the dollar crisis. There are concerns about exports if the ongoing geopolitical crisis takes a turn for the worse. The crisis has to be tackled with short- and medium-term measures."

"In my opinion, Bangladesh Bank's initiatives, including adopting a new monetary policy framework that shifts from monetary targeting to interest rate targeting, removing the lending rate cap, along with a margin and moving towards a market-driven unified and single exchange rate, are praiseworthy. But the achievement of the monetary policy objectives is still challenging, especially because of rising inflation and sustained exchange rate pressures," he added.

Mentioning that money goes into the hands of inexperienced investors if the interest rate is cheap, Director of Bangladesh Bank Board Mahbub Ahmed said the less the government borrows from the central bank, the better. The government has to draw money through bonds.

"The new monetary policy has been made as per IMF prescription. I do not think that they always give good advice" — Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA

"Bangladesh's tax-GDP ratio is 7%, compared to 25% in developed countries," said the former bureaucrat, terming the matter as ridiculous and shameful.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "The new monetary policy has been made according to the prescription of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). I do not think that they always give good advice."

Referring to businessmen's concerns about the rising lending rate and dollar rate, he said, "We are suffering due to different dollar rates. We do not want the dollar rate to rise too much. Back-to-back LC liability cannot be paid due to a delay in the repatriation of export proceeds. As a result, forced loans are being created. But even for these loans we have to pay more than 10% interest. In addition, export order has decreased by a minimum of 30%."

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said, "We never want a country's export sector to become dependent on one sector. But in our country, almost 84% of export income comes from the textile sector alone. We have exported goods worth more than $1 billion to India in the last year. Besides, we are exporting to new countries like Japan, South Korea. As a result, there has been significant growth in exports to new countries despite negative growth in exports to the US and Germany."

"No possibility of any new investment in the RMG sector in the next few months. Without investment, there will be no new employment" — Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA

Noting that he does not see the possibility of any new investment in the ready-made garment sector in the next few months, Faruque Hassan said, "If there is no investment, there will be no new employment. Those working in this sector will find it difficult to sustain their jobs. The next six months will be challenging for us."

Former ICAB president Jamaluddin Ahmed, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ferdaus Ara Begum, the Daily Prothom Alo Online Chief Shawkat Hossain Masum and Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, among others, spoke at the roundtable.

Former governor of the Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman was the chief guest of the roundtable.