Build Expo 2022 starts in Ctg

Build Expo-2022 – a four-day real estate and furniture fair – started in Chattogram yesterday to showcase all types of engineering and architectural products and services needed in the construction and housing industry.

The fair exhibits all the products including building materials, rod, cement, tiles, sanitaryware, furniture, curtains, and lighting material needed for constructing and furnishing a building, flat or commercial space.

Over 30 construction and building material manufacturers including GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering and Construction, Remac, P2P Experience Centre, P2P 360, Stripe, Elite Paint, P2P Furniture is participating in the expo.

Casarica Furnishings, Opel Italia, RM Metal, Innovative Decor and Barcode Restaurant Group co-sponsored the exposition hosted by real estate company P2P Family.

Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P, said, "Build Expo-2022 has been organised in Chattogram for the second time to exhibit construction materials, interior designing solutions, and furniture with exclusive offers and discounts."

Visitors at the exhibition can consult experts for design, construction, and renovation of a building.

P2P's associate housing company Wecon Properties exhibits the complete array of materials and services needed for construction of modern multi-storied buildings. Wecon presents 12 state-of-the-art luxury building projects at this expo.

Companies participating in the exposition offer discounts on products.

The fair that will continue till 20 November charges no entry fee.

Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, managing editor of The Purbokone Limited, Waheed Malek, managing editor of Dainik Azadi, Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mohammed Jahangir Alam, founder of P2P and managing director of GPH Ispat, Abdul Kauiam, vice president of REHAB, Sadman Syka Sefa, chairman of P2P Family, musician Partha Barua, and actress Aparna Ghosh, among others, were present at the inauguration ceremony of the fair.