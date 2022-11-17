Build Expo 2022 starts in Ctg

Economy

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 06:08 pm

Related News

Build Expo 2022 starts in Ctg

Visitors at the exhibition can consult experts for design, construction, and renovation of a building

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 06:08 pm
Build Expo 2022 starts in Ctg

Build Expo-2022 – a four-day real estate and furniture fair – started in Chattogram yesterday to showcase all types of engineering and architectural products and services needed in the construction and housing industry.

The fair exhibits all the products including building materials, rod, cement, tiles, sanitaryware, furniture, curtains, and lighting material needed for constructing and furnishing a building, flat or commercial space.

Over 30 construction and building material manufacturers including GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering and Construction, Remac, P2P Experience Centre, P2P 360, Stripe, Elite Paint, P2P Furniture is participating in the expo.

Casarica Furnishings, Opel Italia, RM Metal, Innovative Decor and Barcode Restaurant Group co-sponsored the exposition hosted by real estate company P2P Family.

Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P, said, "Build Expo-2022 has been organised in Chattogram for the second time to exhibit construction materials, interior designing solutions, and furniture with exclusive offers and discounts."

Visitors at the exhibition can consult experts for design, construction, and renovation of a building.

P2P's associate housing company Wecon Properties exhibits the complete array of materials and services needed for construction of modern multi-storied buildings. Wecon presents 12 state-of-the-art luxury building projects at this expo.

Companies participating in the exposition offer discounts on products.

The fair that will continue till 20 November charges no entry fee.

Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, managing editor of The Purbokone Limited, Waheed Malek, managing editor of Dainik Azadi, Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mohammed Jahangir Alam, founder of P2P and managing director of GPH Ispat, Abdul Kauiam, vice president of REHAB, Sadman Syka Sefa, chairman of P2P Family, musician Partha Barua, and actress Aparna Ghosh, among others, were present at the inauguration ceremony of the fair.

Build Expo-2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

9h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday