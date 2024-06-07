When can duty be levied on MPs' car imports? Finance minister couldn't say

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali failed to answer when the proposed 25% duty on lawmakers' imports of motor vehicles can be imposed.

In response to questions in this regard from journalists at a post-budget press conference in Dhaka today (7 June), the minister said, "The proposed budget has stated that the relevant law needs to be amended. That needs to be done [first]. It's not like you will say and I will just do it. It doesn't work like that."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Economic Advisor Mashiur Rahman, in response to another question at the press conference, said, "The privilege of MPs' to bring cars free of duty was given during the regime of Hussain Muhammad Ershad. After giving someone an amenity, it is very difficult to revoke it."

He said the government and the finance minister should be thanked for coming up with such a proposal.

Revoking amenities of MPs is not new for the government. In 2012, the parliament passed two bills scrapping "discriminatory" provisions from two laws that exempted the speaker, deputy speaker and MPs for around 38 years from paying taxes on their remunerations.

The AL-led government moved to scrap the provision, termed "discriminatory" by the then law minister Shafique Ahmed, who placed the two bills in the parliament.

"Usually any Bangladeshi's income above a certain limit is taxable. So there is discrimination between the common people and the MPs regarding taxation," Shafique Ahmed had said in his brief statements tagged with copies of the bills.