What will be in 'Smart Bangladesh'?

The dreams of "Smart Bangladesh" will be realised based on four main pillars: smart citizen, smart government, smart society and smart economy, AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget speech for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

In Smart Bangladesh, the per capita income will be at least $12,500, less than 3% of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero, he said.

Inflation will be limited between 4-5%; budget deficit will remain below 5% of GDP; revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20%; investment will be 40% of GDP.

"We will achieve 100% digital economy and science and technology-based literacy. Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep," said the finance minister.

All the services required by the citizens will be at their door steps, including automatic communication system and sustainable urbanisation.

A paperless and cashless society will be created.

"Most importantly, a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh," said the minister.

A special allocation of Tk 100 crore has been kept in the next budget for research, innovation and development work to prepare the driving force, the youth and women for building Smart Bangladesh.

In the past decade and a half, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has made unprecedented progress in all areas, including economic, social, political, cultural, and scientific and infrastructure, and laid a sustainable foundation for a developed-prosperous-smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"It is on this basis that by 2041 we will have 'Smart Bangladesh' as envisioned by the Honourable prime minister," said the minister in his speech.