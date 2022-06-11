UnSy for revisiting several tax measures, amnesty for money launderers

Non-governmental research organisation Unnayan Shamannay (UnSy), in its budget reaction, has urged the government to revisit several tax measures and amnesty for money launderers proposed in the budget for FY2022-2023.

"The proposals such as increasing source tax for all companies, vat and duties on mobile phones, laptops, and broadband internet services and the amnesty to bring back laundered money deserve a revision," said UnSy Executive Chairperson Professor Atiur Rahman at its post-budget press conference at its office in the capital's Banglamotor on Saturday.

The former governor of the Bangladesh Bank opined in favour of further increasing allocations for social safety, education, and health sectors by cutting unnecessary spending.

UnSy Lead Economist Robart Shuvro Guda, its Policy Analyst Zinia Sharmin, eminent economist Jamal Uddin, and sociologist Khondoker Shakhawat Ali were present at the event.

Robart Shuvro Guda said citizens spend a lot on healthcare while over two-thirds of the costs go towards the purchase of medicine. "The government can ease the burden significantly by just allocating additional Tk1,000-1,200 crore for the medical and surgical equipment sub-sectors," he added.

The finance minister in his budget speech confirmed that the allocations for subsidies on fuel and fertiliser would be further increased if required. "The same principle should be applied for social safety as well," said Zinia Sharmin.

Jamal Uddin emphasised raising the tax-GDP ratio and enhancing the tax collection capacity of the revenue board. "The board at the moment does not have the preparation to effectively collect taxes at upazila levels."

Khondoker Shakhawat urged the government to seriously consider the recommendations made by different citizen platforms.