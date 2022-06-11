UnSy for revisiting several tax measures, amnesty for money launderers

Budget

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

UnSy for revisiting several tax measures, amnesty for money launderers

It also suggests raising allocations for social safety, and health sectors

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 06:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Non-governmental research organisation Unnayan Shamannay (UnSy), in its budget reaction, has urged the government to revisit several tax measures and amnesty for money launderers proposed in the budget for FY2022-2023.

"The proposals such as increasing source tax for all companies, vat and duties on mobile phones, laptops, and broadband internet services and the amnesty to bring back laundered money deserve a revision," said UnSy Executive Chairperson Professor Atiur Rahman at its post-budget press conference at its office in the capital's Banglamotor on Saturday.

The former governor of the Bangladesh Bank opined in favour of further increasing allocations for social safety, education, and health sectors by cutting unnecessary spending. 

UnSy Lead Economist Robart Shuvro Guda, its Policy Analyst Zinia Sharmin, eminent economist Jamal Uddin, and sociologist Khondoker Shakhawat Ali were present at the event.

Robart Shuvro Guda said citizens spend a lot on healthcare while over two-thirds of the costs go towards the purchase of medicine. "The government can ease the burden significantly by just allocating additional Tk1,000-1,200 crore for the medical and surgical equipment sub-sectors," he added.

The finance minister in his budget speech confirmed that the allocations for subsidies on fuel and fertiliser would be further increased if required. "The same principle should be applied for social safety as well," said Zinia Sharmin.

Jamal Uddin emphasised raising the tax-GDP ratio and enhancing the tax collection capacity of the revenue board. "The board at the moment does not have the preparation to effectively collect taxes at upazila levels."

Khondoker Shakhawat urged the government to seriously consider the recommendations made by different citizen platforms.

Bangladesh / Top News

Budget 2022-23 / Unnayan Shamannay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

7h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

9h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

16m | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

1h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

2h | Videos
The way graffiti makes people feel

The way graffiti makes people feel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions