Toab seeks withdrawal of VAT imposed on tourism 

TBS Report 
08 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 06:22 pm

The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) has called for the removal of the 15% tax imposed on the tourism sector in the 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

On Saturday (8 June), Toab President Md Rafeuzzaman presented this demand during a meeting with Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), according to a release. 

"We do not have the opportunity to take VAT from any tourists that we operate. Because the hotels we stay in are subsidized by the government on food and accommodation," Rafeuzzaman said at the meeting.  

"So, if VAT is imposed separately on us, the tourism sector and the tour operator sector will suffer. That is why we strongly demand the government withdraw the VAT on this sector," he added.

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) / Tourism

