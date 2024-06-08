Toab demands withdrawal of 15% VAT on tourism sector

"Tour operators do not have the facility to collect VAT directly from tourists as the hotels where the tourists stay already pay VAT to the government on food and accommodation," said Toab president Md Rafeuzzaman

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) President Md Rafeuzzaman meets the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce &amp; Industries (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam at his office in the capital on Saturday, 8 June. Photo: Courtesy
Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) President Md Rafeuzzaman meets the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam at his office in the capital on Saturday, 8 June. Photo: Courtesy

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) has called for the removal of the 15% tax imposed on the tourism sector in the FY25 budget announced on 6 June.

Toab President Md Rafeuzzaman made the demand during a meeting with the FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam following the budget announcement on Thursday (6 June).

"Tour operators cannot directly collect VAT from tourists, as hotels already pay VAT to the government on food and accommodation," said the Toab president.

"If VAT is imposed on us separately, the tourism and tour operator sectors will suffer. That is why we strongly urge the government to withdraw the tax levied on this sector," he added.
 

