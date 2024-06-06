Tk7,474cr proposed for Liberation War Affairs Ministry  

The government has allocated Tk7,474 crore for the Liberation War Affairs Ministry in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The allocation is Tk246 crore higher than the revised budget of Tk7,243 crore of the previous FY 2023-24.

In his speech, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali said, "The government is relentlessly working to preserve the history, heritage, and memory of the great Liberation War and to ensure the welfare of the heroic freedom fighters.

Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the monthly honorarium for all categories of freedom fighters has been increased to a minimum of Tk20,000 considering the socio-economic status of the freedom fighters. Furthermore, the honorarium for the martyrs, freedom fighters holding a title of honour, and war-wounded freedom fighters is now directly deposited into their bank accounts through the Government-to-Person (G2P) system, he said.

"We are providing grants for freedom fighters' honorarium, including festival allowances, Bengali New Year allowances, and Great Victory Day allowances for the freedom fighters who are alive. There are also provisions for medical care and burial expenses after the death of the freedom fighters."

He said with the objective of giving self-employment opportunities for the heroic freedom fighters and their children, the Bangladesh Rural Development Board continues to provide microcredit facilities.

Moreover, the programme for issuance of smart cards and digital certificates to ensure the identity of these heroic freedom fighters who are included in the integrated list of the freedom fighters is underway, he added.

Under the 'Housing Construction Project for the Insolvent Freedom Fighters' project, 30 thousand 'Bir Nibas' are being constructed at a cost of Tk 6097 crore, with the aim of providing free housing to the finest sons of the nation. In the meanwhile, 11,057 Bir Nibas constructions have been completed and the construction of another 10,889 is in progress, the minister said.