Tk4,240 crore proposed for fisheries and livestock ministry
The government has allocated 4,240 crore for the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry in the proposed budget for fiscal 2023-24.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation while placing the budget for FY24 in parliament on Thursday (1 June).
A total of Tk3,808 crore was proposed for the ministry in fiscal 2022-23.
The finance minister also proposed to include the Shrimp Hatchery Association of Bangladesh (SHAB) in the existing notification regarding the import of raw materials in poultry, dairy and fish feed production.
He further made a suggestion for necessary amendments to the said notification based on the recommendations of the field offices and stakeholders.