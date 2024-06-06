Tk38,143 crore proposed for Road Transport and Highways Division

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has proposed Tk38,143 crore to be allocated for Road Transport and Highways Division for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The minister made the proposal during his budget speech at the National Parliament today (6 June).

The allocation for Road Transport and Highways Division in the new budget is Tk4,779 crore more than the last revised budget. Allocation in this sector was Tk34,819 crore in the last FY.

The revised budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year was Tk33,364 crore, including Tk27,803 crore allocated for development expenditure and Tk5,561 crore for operating costs.

This time, Tk32,042 crore has been proposed for the development expenditure while the rest Tk6,101 crore as operating cost.

In his budget speech, the finance minister stated that a total of 851.62 kilometres of national highways has been upgraded to four lanes or more, as part of various completed and ongoing projects managed by the Department of Roads and Highways.