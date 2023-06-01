Tk38,052 crore allocation proposed for health sector

Of the total amount, the Health Services Division will get Tk29,282 crore and the Medical Education And Family Welfare Division will get Tk7,582 crore.

Of the total amount, the Health Services Division will get Tk29,430 crore and the Health Education and Family Welfare Division will get Tk8,621 crore, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while presenting the budget proposal for FY22-23 on Thursday (1 June).

"Like previous years, steps have been taken to give priority to the development of the health sector. I propose to continue the existing facility of importing raw materials at a concessionary rate for production of medicines, medical products and some health care products," he addressed the parliament.

In the current fiscal year 2022-23, the health sector allocation was Tk36,863 crore, which means the allocation has been increased by some 2.23%.

With a focus on inflation, job creation, the fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh", Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday (1 June) placed before the Jatiya Sangsad a Tk7.61 lakh crore National Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

This will be the largest budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore budget placed by Tajuddin Ahmed for the FY1972-23.

The finance minister began his speech with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

The latest budget is 12.34% bigger than the last one, which was originally proposed to be Tk6,78,064 crore.

This was the last budget of the present Awami League government's five-year term.

The finance minister delivered his budget speech with the title "Unnayner Derdoshok: Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe."

The budget was prepared with an emphasis on ensuring people's employment through business expansion.

The government will take initiatives to increase the investment of state-owned enterprises to create new jobs.