Tk1.10 lakh crore proposed for power, agriculture subsidy

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Tk1.10 lakh crore proposed for power, agriculture subsidy

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:46 pm
Tk1.10 lakh crore proposed for power, agriculture subsidy

Despite repeated price hikes for electricity, gas and fuel, the government just cannot come out of subsidy.

The proposed budget speech states that the estimated amount of subsidy is Tk110,987 crore for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The budget document says that the burden of subsidy expenditure will take some time to fully subside due to accumulated arrears.

Therefore, the government requires increasing the amount of power and agriculture subsidies in the next financial year as well.

However, the government believes that the total subsidy will gradually decrease in the medium term following the recent price hikes and the implementation of the upcoming formula-based price adjustment mechanism.

A road map is being formulated to establish a permanent system of formula-based price adjustment in the energy sector which will enable the government to adjust fuel prices every quarter.

"We hope to finalise the formula-based price adjustment system by September this year," reads the budget document.

According to the budget document, Bangladesh expects to ensure 40,000 megawatts of electricity generation by 2030 and 60,000 megawatts by 2040.

In the revised budget, the subsidy allocation was increased to 2.2% of the GDP, due to excessive increases in the prices of fertilisers, fuel and gas in the international market; though, the allocation was 1.83% of the GDP in the budget for FY 2022-23.

However, in the pre-war years' allocation for subsidies and incentives was limited to an average of 1.0% of the GDP.

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

44m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria