Tk200 more import duty proposed on clinker imports

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Tk200 more import duty proposed on clinker imports

The price per 50-kg bag of cement will rise by Tk15

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 09:31 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In the proposed budget for FY24 presented in the national parliament on Thursday, the government has proposed to increase the duty on the import of clinker – the main raw material for making cement – from Tk500 to Tk700 per tonne, which experts said would put the sector in more crisis as imports of clinker have already fallen by more than half due to the dollar crunch.

If the increased duty becomes effective, the price of each 50-kg bag of cement will surge by Tk15, said Md Shahidullah, first vice president of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) and managing director of Metrocem Cement Ltd.

"Due to the dollar crisis, we can only import 40% of our clinker requirements. This has slowed down the pace of infrastructure development in the country, including a negative impact on mega projects. In such a crisis, if the government increases the import duty by Tk200, the production cost of 50-kg bag cement will hike by Tk15," he added.

"We proposed to the government to reduce the import duty from Tk500 to Tk200 to solve the crisis in the cement industry, but on the contrary, the government has proposed to increase the import duty," he said further.

Besides, it has been proposed to increase the specific rate of duty from Tk750 to Tk950 for commercial importers.

Md Shahidullah hoped the government would consider their proposal seriously, and even if it is not possible to reduce the duty, the government keeps the previous one of Tk500.

Regarding the Advance Income Tax (AIT), Shahidullah said their strong demand was to reduce AIT from 3% to 0.5%, which has not been reflected in the budget proposal.

There are 34 cement factories in Bangladesh, including four multinational ones. Currently, different brands of cement are being sold at Tk520 to Tk550 per bag.

The BCMA proposed to reduce import duty per tonne on the import of clinker in a pre-budget discussion with the National Board of Revenue last February.

The association proposed to reduce the current AIT on the import of clinker, slag, limestone, fly ash and gypsum – the main raw materials for cement production. Apart from this, BCMA demanded the withdrawal of a 30% supplementary duty on limestone imports.

Economy

raw material import / BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24 / import duty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

4h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

4h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

2h | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

2h | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

3h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria