Tk18,072 crore allocated for Ministry of Railways

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has proposed a Tk18,072 crore allotment for the Ministry of Railways in the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The minister made the proposal during his budget speech at the National Parliament today (6 June).

The allocation for the Ministry of Railways in the new budget is Tk1,004 crore more than the last revised budget.

This time, Tk13,726 crore has been proposed for the development expenditure while the rest Tk4,346 crore as operating cost.

The revised budget for 2023-24 fiscal year was Tk17,068 crore, development Tk13,118 crore and operating Tk3,950 crore.