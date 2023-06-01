Tk1,657 crore allocated for foreign ministry

The proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year has set aside an allocation of Tk1,657 crore for the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The allocation in the new budget is Tk56 crore more than the revised budget for 2022-23 fiscal.

The Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement while placing the budget for the new financial year before the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday (1 June).

With a focus on tackling inflation, job creation, the fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh," Mustafa Kamal placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today a Tk7.61 lakh crore national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This will be the largest-ever budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore placed by Tajuddin Ahmad for the FY1972-73.

Before unveiling the budget, the finance minister said it will be for the poor, and the social safety net will get a boost.

Amid the fallout of the Ukraine war, the latest budget is 12.34% bigger than the last one, which was originally proposed to be Tk6,78,064 crore.

This is the last budget of the present Awami League government's five-year term.

The theme of the budget has been shaped by the idea of "Smart Bangladesh", envisioning a 100% digital economy, science and technology-based literacy, and a paperless and cashless society.