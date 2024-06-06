Tk1,36,026 crore proposed for social safety net programmes

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:14 pm

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has proposed Tk1,36,026 crore budgetary allocation for social safety net programmes in 2024-2025 fiscal year. 

He proposed the allocation while placing the budget for 2024-2025 fiscal year in the parliament today (6 June).

The allocation for social safety net programmes in the new budget is Tk9,754 crore more than the budget for 2023-24 fiscal year. Allocation in this sector was Tk1,26,272 crore in the last FY. 

In his budget speech, the finance minister said the government is committed to protect the interests and rights of persons with disabilities. 

He stated that the number of disability allowance recipients will be increased from the current 29 lakh to 32.34 lakh in the next financial year. 

Besides, the stipend for students with disabilities will be raised from Tk950 to Tk1,050 at the higher secondary level. 

Mentioning that the government is paying special attention to the well-being of the elderly population, the minister said the number of beneficiaries of allowance for senior citizens will increase to 60.01 lakh and an allowance of Tk4,351 crore will be made in the budget.

Moreover, he said a decision has been made to increase the number of widows and abandoned women receiving allowances from 25.75 lakh to 27.75 lakh.

The allowance of Tk1,844 crore will be allocated for the widows and abandoned women in the budget, he added.

