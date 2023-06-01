Tk113,576 crore proposed for social safety net programmes

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed a total of Tk113,576 crore budgetary allocation in the fiscal year 2023-2024 for social safety net programmes.

This allocation is 16.75% of the total budget and 2.55% of GDP.

He proposed the allocation while placing the budget for fiscal 2022-23 in parliament today.

Ministry of Finance had decided to expand the social safety net for the elderly, widows, and disabled persons, increasing the number of beneficiaries by 7.35 lakh.

The ministry also raised the monthly old age allowance and widow allowance in the new budget after a decade-long break, in light of the recent surge in commodity prices.

With a focus on inflation, job creation, fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh", Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday (1 June) placed before the Jatiya Sangsad a Tk7.61 lakh crore National Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

This will be the largest budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786cr budget placed by Tajuddin Ahmed for the FY1972-23.

The finance minister began his speech with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

The latest budget is 12.34% bigger than the last one, which was originally proposed to be Tk6,78,064 crore.

This was the last budget of the present Awami League government's five-year term.

The finance minister delivered his budget speech with the title "Unnayner Derdoshok: Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe."

The budget was prepared with emphasis on ensuring people's employment through business expansion.

The government will take initiatives to increase the investment of state-owned enterprises to create new jobs.