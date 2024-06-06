Tk100 crore proposed for research and development of blue economy

Tk100 crore proposed for research and development of blue economy

The government has allocated Tk100 crore for research and development activities in blue economy sector.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali proposed the allocation while placing the budget for 2024-2025 fiscal year in the parliament today (6 June). 

In his budget speech, the finance minister said he proposed the allocation considering the importance of extracting marine resources and its fair use.

The blue economy cell is working under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to coordinate the activities of the relevant ministries and departments concerned for optimal utilisation of marine minerals and other resources, Mahmood Ali said. 

He also stated that 'Bangladesh Offshore Bidding Round-2024' has been started to recruit international companies for oil and gas exploration and extraction in 9 blocks of shallow sea and 15 blocks of deep sea.
 

