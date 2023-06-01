Tk100 crore allocated to develop skills, create jobs for youth, women

With the 'Smart Bangladesh' concept firmly in mind ahead of the fourth industrial revolution, a special allocation of Tk100 crore has been kept in the proposed budget for research, innovation and development work to prepare the economy's driving force - the youth and women.

According to the budget speech, in addition to skill development, necessary steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth in the country as well as abroad.

Online learning opportunities are being created and expanded on various e-learning platforms for general, technical, vocational and entire life-learning.

For this, 80,000 youth will be trained in advanced technology and innovation through research and innovation centres of various universities.