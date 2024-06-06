Taxpayers may get extra one month after November to file return

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 03:50 pm

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Taxpayers may get extra one month after November to file return

Stressing over tax return days? There may be some respite. 

In the latest budget unveiled today (6 June), the National Revenue Board (NBR) has allowed for the extension of the tax file return deadline, currently slated for 30 November. 

The new budget allows for a one-month extension to the tax file returns.  

The NBR has earlier also extended the deadline.

For instance, in the last year, the NBR extended the time of tax return submission to up to February. In the upcoming year, the NBR will extend by only one month, or up to December. 

 

