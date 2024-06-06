Tax on bricks may increase; businessmen fear rise in construction costs

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

Tax on bricks may increase; businessmen fear rise in construction costs

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Increasing the tax on bricks was proposed in the national budget today which drew fears of rise in construction costs. 

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said in his speech, "I propose to increase the specific tax for non-machine-made normal bricks (non-refractory building bricks), except bricks used in facing, from existing Tk450 (per thousand) to Tk500 (per thousand); for machine- made or mechanically manufactured normal bricks (non-refractory building bricks), except bricks used in facing, from existing Tk500 (per thousand) to Tk600 (per thousand); for machine- made or mechanically manufactured bricks Grade I (with three holes, ten holes, seventeen holes and multi cored bricks) from existing Tk700 (per thousand) to Tk800 (per thousand); for machine- made or mechanically manufactured bricks Grade II (with three holes, ten holes, seventeen holes) from existing Tk700 (per thousand) to Tk800 (per thousand); for bricks chips from existing Tk700 (per 100 CFT) to Tk800 (per 100 CFT) and for Micad Bats from existing Tk500 (per 100 CFT) to Tk600 (per 100 CFT)."

Abu bakker Siddique, former secretary, Bangladesh Brick Manufacturing Owners Association (BBMOA) told The Business Standard, "If the tax is increased, the price of bricks will increase more than the current market price. As it will be effective from the next financial year, the prices of bricks will also increase from then."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Naimul Islam Khan, former executive member, Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) said, "Brick is an essential building material. If the tax on bricks increases, the price of bricks will also increase. Accordingly, the cost of building construction will also increase."

 

Bricks / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

26m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

1h | Videos
What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

3h | Videos