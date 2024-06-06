Storage capacity of food godowns will increase to 29 lakh tonnes

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:10 pm

Storage capacity of food godowns will increase to 29 lakh tonnes

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The government will further increase the storage capacity of food godowns to 29 lakh tonnes in the next fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

In the proposed budget for FY25, placed in the parliament today (6 June), Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said to prevent food wastage and ensure food security, the capacity will be increased to 29 lakh tonnes from the existing 21.86 lakh tonnes.

In the 8th Five-Year Plan, a target has been set to increase the government's food grain storage capacity to 37 lakh tonnes by 2025.

To address the ongoing global economic crisis, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority is primarily focusing on ensuring food security through intensive monitoring of the food supply chain, quality control of food, and promoting good nutrition practices.

The minister said, "The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is maintaining emergency reserves of essential goods. In this context, we are continuing our efforts to increase the reserves in TCB's warehouses."

The storage capacity of TCB's warehouses was 9,570 tonnes in FY09, which has now increased to approximately 27,000 tonnes, he said.

"A project titled 'Construction of Godowns for Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rangpur Regional Offices to increase TCB's Buffer Stock Capacity' has been implemented. Through the project, the quality of perishable essential commodities will be maintained, ensuring the accumulation of emergency stocks, and thereby enhancing TCB's capacity to regulate the market," the minister stated.

He further said, "To alleviate poverty and protect low-income people from the pressure of inflation, food-friendly programmes are providing 50 lakh low-income families with 30kg of rice per month during the 5 months of the off-season each year."

Additionally, to stabilise the market prices of essential goods, nearly 1 crore low-income families across Bangladesh are being supplied with 2 litres of soybean oil, 2kg of lentils, 1kg of sugar (subject to availability), and 5kg of rice at Tk30 per kg through TCB's family card.

The finance minister said to efficiently protect low-income people, smart family cards are being distributed in place of TCB's family cards.

"This will enable verification of beneficiaries' information through the integration of their NID and mobile numbers. As of March 2024, over 30 lakh smart family cards have been distributed."

