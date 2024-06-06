Budget FY25: Special allocation of Tk100 crore for combatting climate change impact

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

Budget FY25: Special allocation of Tk100 crore for combatting climate change impact

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:36 pm
Budget FY25: Special allocation of Tk100 crore for combatting climate change impact

The new FY 2024-25 budget included a special allocation of Tk100 crore for increasing the capacity of climate change adaptation and reducing the cimate change impact.

While presenting budget in front of the parliament, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said, "To address the impact of climate change, we formulated the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan [BCCSAP] in 2009, which is currently being updated. To implement the programmes mentioned in the BCCSAP, Tk3,969 crore has been allocated from FY2009-10 to FY2023-24 for the management of the Climate Change Trust Fund [CCTF] formed by the government's self-financing. Under CCTF a total of 969 projects [including 908 public and 61 private projects] have been undertaken so far."

Of these, 721 projects have been successfully completed. In addition, the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework was formulated in 2014, which has been updated in 2020. Adaptation and mitigation activities to face climate change risks are being given importance in all development plans of the government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, climate change implications are being taken into consideration while evaluating all government project proposals. Currently, we are assessing the amount of climate-related allocation and actual expenditure in the budgets of 25 climate-related ministries/ divisions.

In addition, Bangladesh Climate and Development Platform (BCDP) has recently been set up for proper coordination of the projects undertaken to combat the impact of climate change. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change.

 

Bangladesh / Economy

Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

10m | Videos
Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

25m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

45m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

1h | Videos