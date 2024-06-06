Source tax on essentials cut

The source tax on essentials has been cut in the latest budget unveiled today (6 June).

In a welcome move, the government halved source tax to 1% on the supply of essential commodities and food grains.

The measure will bring relief to consumers already grappling with persistently high inflation.

Food inflation, which has soared by 54 basis points to 10.76% in May from 10.22% in April, topped the agenda for the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, geared towards tackling overall inflation.