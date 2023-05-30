Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

The scope for investment in saving certificates is set to be squeezed further as the government has cut the target of borrowing from the tools by 49% year-on-year to Tk18,000 crore for FY24, according to finance ministry officials.

The target was Tk35,000 crore in the original budget for the ongoing FY23, which was later revised down to Tk20,000 crore.

The latest target is also the lowest in seven years. The previous lowest was Tk19,610 crore in FY17 when the total budget outlay was little more than Tk4 lakh crore.

Several officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard that the finance ministry has reduced the borrowing target from saving certificates mainly for two reasons – cutting government expenditure on interest and following International Monetary Fund recommendations. The IMF has suggested that Bangladesh keep the saving tools borrowing at one-fourth of the total debt.

Interest on savings tools was estimated at Tk42,675 crore in the original budget of the current fiscal year. It has been increased to Tk45,100 crore in the revised budget, according to the finance ministry.

Usually, middle-income people and pensioners invest in savings tools as they consider the tools safer and more profitable. Currently, savings certificates offer as much as 11.52% interest whereas banks offer the highest 6% on deposits. Economists believe that if the government reduces borrowing from savings tools, the middle class will suffer.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed said the government should neither reduce borrowing from savings certificates nor cut its interest rates "because people directly benefit from the tools and the interest money stays in the country," he told The Business Standard.

The economist also opposed the government's stance on agreeing to the IMF's conditions about savings tools borrowing.

The savings certificate is an instrument through which the government takes out loans to meet fiscal deficit as well as provide a higher profit-generating investment option to some people. A portion of the savings tools interest is considered as real interest and the other portion is regarded as social security.

As the government had no control over the sales of saving certificates, much more such tools were sold than the government's target in the past. To capitalise on higher interest rates, some people bought certificates from multiple channels and even many institutions invested in it. Even if the government did not need the money, it had to pay additional interest.

In such a situation, former finance minister Abul Mal Abdul Muhith initiated collecting information on saving tools' investors and helped prevent unusual investments from institutions. As a result, prescribed limits to buy saving tools began to be followed. Since 2019, savings certificates management has been digitised and the purchase of the tools in cash has been regulated.

In the middle of May this year, the government in a circular discouraged people from making offline investments in savings tools.